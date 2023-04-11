Survey: Gun violence affects half of US families

According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 20% of adults have had a family...
According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 20% of adults have had a family member killed by a gun, and about just as many have been personally threatened with a firearm.(WBNG)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A startling new statistic finds about half of American families have been affected by a gun-related incident.

According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 20% of adults have had a family member killed by a gun, and about just as many have been personally threatened with a firearm.

The survey also found about 17% of adults have witnessed an injury from a shooting.

In total, 54% of U.S. adults say they or a family member have had one of these experiences.

This comes as people are dying in record numbers from firearms in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 49,000 gun-related deaths occurred in 2021, a 23% surge since 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issues over Chime app
Banking app closes woman’s account, freezing money needed to pay bills
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Rep. Justin Jones marches on Monday.
Justin Jones sworn back into House after expulsion
Local singer honors Covenant School shooting
Nashville Christian music artist shares personal story about Covenant School shooting
Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments...
Republicans explain why they only removed two of ‘The Tennessee Three’

Latest News

An ironworker guides a beam during construction of a building in Norristown, Pa., Wednesday,...
IMF: Prolonged high inflation dims outlook for world economy
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Police: Father drives drunk with 5-year-old child in car
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Gov. Lee to visit Midtown Hills Police Precinct
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Key lawmakers win access to mishandled classified docs
A vigil at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Louisville. This is where Josh Barrick, one of the...
Church of Louisville mass shooting victim leans on faith following tragic loss