Rutherford Co. neighbors against proposed 62-acre hole

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in Rutherford County say they don’t know what to do if a 62-acre hole is dug near where they live. It’s a plan a local developers wanted to pass at Wednesday night’s Board of Zoning Appeals meeting. However, Tuesday, he took it off the agenda because he wanted to talk with people who live near the proposed site.

The wildlife and the quiet is the reason Patrick Hale moved his family out to Christiana. But orange tape that lines the lot across from him could change all of that.

Two weeks ago, Hale and about 40 of his Christiana neighbors got a letter in the mail. It said a piece of land near them could become a 62-acre “borrow pit”.

Borrow pits are used to extract clay, dirt, and other materials for construction projects.

“Some people call it a borrow pit,” says Hale. “In our opinion, it’s a rock quarry for personal use.”

It’s a temporary pit proposed by Joe Swanson Jr.’s development company, Swanson Companies. WSMV4 reached out the company and never heard back by deadline.

“This developer is one of the largest in Rutherford County,” says Hale. “He knows what he’s doing, so again – it’s new to us.”

The plan meets the requirements the county has in place for the proposed hole. But signs put up by people who live alongside the potential pit are clearly against it. They know blasting will be involved affecting wildlife and road traffic.

“It’s the impact on the watershed,” points out Hale. “It’s the impact on the wildlife that could be out here in this area. Have those studies been done to look at that? Can these roads truly handle all these different trucks that will be up and down these roads?”

In the end, Hale knows development is inevitable in Rutherford County, but he doesn’t want it to go down like this.

“It’s a fear of this area becoming a magnet for other developers to be able to come in and do this exact same thing on another piece of property,” says Hale.

District 6 Commissioner Jonathan Beverly says when Swanson is ready to put the borrow pit on the agenda again, neighbors will get another notice. He says that could come as soon as the beginning of May.

