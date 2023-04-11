Rainfall rates will become more intense with landfalling hurricanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Time and time again, hurricane’s cause devastation especially when it comes to flooding.

Flooding problems with landfalling storms will only get worse as our temperatures continue to warm on average leading to warmer ocean waters.

Research from the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) shows a 40% rise in hurricane rainfall rate per 1 degree Celsius rise in ocean temperatures. As ocean waters get warmer, the water evaporates quicker. Warmer air can also hold more water vapor ultimately leading to higher rainfall rates once a storm makes landfall.

In recent years, more freshwater flooding has been occurring with hurricanes that have made landfall in the United States. Hurricanes already produce intense rainfall rates, which often leads to flash flooding, and that flooding will get worse at rainfall rates increase as a result of warmer ocean temperatures.

Scientists at the NOC say they’re confident that the connection between ocean temperatures and rainfall will help improve hurricane forecasts. This research provides useful insight for flood protection from hurricanes and their associate flood risks. This in-turn is helpful for insurers, homeowners, and policymakers.

