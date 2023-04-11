Rainfall rates will become more intense with landfalling hurricanes

WSMV's Cruz Medina reports.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Time and time again, hurricane’s cause devastation especially when it comes to flooding.

Flooding problems with landfalling storms will only get worse as our temperatures continue to warm on average leading to warmer ocean waters.

Research from the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) shows a 40% rise in hurricane rainfall rate per 1 degree Celsius rise in ocean temperatures. As ocean waters get warmer, the water evaporates quicker. Warmer air can also hold more water vapor ultimately leading to higher rainfall rates once a storm makes landfall.

In recent years, more freshwater flooding has been occurring with hurricanes that have made landfall in the United States. Hurricanes already produce intense rainfall rates, which often leads to flash flooding, and that flooding will get worse at rainfall rates increase as a result of warmer ocean temperatures.

Scientists at the NOC say they’re confident that the connection between ocean temperatures and rainfall will help improve hurricane forecasts. This research provides useful insight for flood protection from hurricanes and their associate flood risks. This in-turn is helpful for insurers, homeowners, and policymakers.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issues over Chime app
Banking app closes woman’s account, freezing money needed to pay bills
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Rep. Justin Jones marches on Monday.
Justin Jones sworn back into House after expulsion
Local singer honors Covenant School shooting
Nashville Christian music artist shares personal story about Covenant School shooting
Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments...
Republicans explain why they only removed two of ‘The Tennessee Three’

Latest News

Franklin Pride Festival
Franklin leaders consider controversial Pride Festival
An Ohio-based real estate developer is buying the Donelson Bowl property to build a 154-unit...
Nashville landmark Donelson Bowl sold to real estate developer
Woman, 2-year-old boy killed in crash
Woman, 2-year-old boy killed in crash
Push to stop project to dig 62-acre hole
Push to stop project to dig 62-acre hole
City of Franklin to vote on Pride festival's fate
City of Franklin to vote on Pride festival's fate