Police: Father drives drunk with 5-year-old child in car

The man told school security officers he had been drinking prior to picking up his son, according to a police report.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville father was arrested on charges of driving under the influence (DUI) with a child on Monday, April 10.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department officers, 39-year-old Mitchell Washington arrived at Rocketship Dream Community Prep School in Antioch to pick up his child.

School security officers said Mitchell admitted to drinking, prompting them to call the police for a welfare check.

Officers said they saw Washington driving with a 5-year-old asleep in the car, then taking up two parking spaces when parking outside an apartment complex.

Washington told officers he drank two “sex on the beach” beverages before picking up his child from school, according to a police report.

Officers said Washington showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests. He was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while under the influence and a child in the car. Washington was also driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was released early Tuesday morning.

