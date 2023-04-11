Police: 3000 Bar armed security guards charged with felony impersonation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Less than a week after Metro Nashville Police shut down the 3000 Bar in Midtown, two armed security guards that worked at the bar have been charged with felony impersonation.

According to court documents, Phalan Jordan, 40, and Pharaoh Patton, 28, were both arrested on Monday and were charged with not having the required state license to be an armed security guard.

The arrest reports state the two were present during an incident on December 31, 2022, when a woman was shot in front of the bar. Both Jordan and Patton were employed as security guards on the date of the incident and were not licensed as armed security guards, according to police.

The two will appear in Davidson County Court on April 28, according to court documents.

Jordan and Patton are two of six people police issued warrants for in connection to the 3000 Bar investigation. None of the six people were present when MNPD padlocked the Demonbreun Street bar on Friday, April 7.

It was shut down due to a public nuisance temporary injunction issued under seal last week by a criminal court judge, police said.

Today's extraordinary action comes after more than 2 years of the MNPD answering calls here concerning assaults, fights, shootings, etc. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 7, 2023

Other warrants issued from MNPD:

- Christopher A. McGee, 26, an employee, is accused in a felony warrant with providing false information to police during the investigation of a December 31, 2022 shooting.

- Kareem J. Hearn, 41, an employee, is accused in a felony warrant with providing false information to police during the December 31, 2022 shooting investigation. He is also charged with two counts of gun possession by a convicted felon.

- Kristoff Carter, 30, an armed security guard, is accused in a felony warrant with not having the required state license to be an armed security guard (impersonation of a licensed professional), and gun possession by a convicted felon.

- Aaron J. Gilbert, 33, an armed security guard, is accused in a felony warrant with not having the required state license to be an armed security guard (impersonation of a licensed professional).

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Metro Nashville Police.

