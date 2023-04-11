Nashville Public Library garage temporarily closed over structural issues

NDOT crews discovered structural issues at the garage.
Nashville Department of Transportation
Nashville Department of Transportation(NDOT)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Out of abundance of caution, the Nashville Department of Transportation has temporarily closed the library garage in Downtown Nashville.

NDOT crews on Tuesday discovered structural issues at the garage, 151 Sixth Ave. North, according to a tweet. NDOT says it is working with professional engineers to assess the condition of the structure.

The Nashville Public Library is a separate building and is not affected by the structural issues, according to NDOT.

