Nashville Public Library garage temporarily closed over structural issues
NDOT crews discovered structural issues at the garage.
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Out of abundance of caution, the Nashville Department of Transportation has temporarily closed the library garage in Downtown Nashville.
NDOT crews on Tuesday discovered structural issues at the garage, 151 Sixth Ave. North, according to a tweet. NDOT says it is working with professional engineers to assess the condition of the structure.
The Nashville Public Library is a separate building and is not affected by the structural issues, according to NDOT.
