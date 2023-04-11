Nashville Public Library garage temporarily closed over structural issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Out of abundance of caution, the Nashville Department of Transportation has temporarily closed the library garage in Downtown Nashville.

NDOT crews on Tuesday discovered structural issues at the garage, 151 Sixth Ave. North, according to a tweet. NDOT says it is working with professional engineers to assess the condition of the structure.

🚨👀🧵Out of an abundance of caution, the Library Garage (151 6th Ave North) is temporarily closed due to structural issues discovered early this morning. NDOT is working with professional engineers to assess the condition of the structure. pic.twitter.com/laq3d2L20O — Nashville Department of Transportation (@NashvilleDOT) April 11, 2023

The Nashville Public Library is a separate building and is not affected by the structural issues, according to NDOT.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.