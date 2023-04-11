Nashville OEM to test on three tornado warning sirens

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Office of Emergency Management will be doing growl tests on three outdoor tornado warning sirens on Wednesday.

The growl tests will occur on the sirens on Conference Drive, near the intersection of McCrory Lane and Newsom Station Road, and at 301 Berry Street. These sirens have been inoperable in recent weeks.

The tests will happen between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday to verify repairs. The siren will emit a sound for less than a minute during the test.

Please note some may not hear the test as the sirens are not meant to be heard inside homes or buildings.

The monthly test of the outdoor tornado warning siren system is conducted to identify issues at tornado siren sites so they can be corrected as soon as possible.

Davidson County storm sirens

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.