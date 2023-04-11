Nashville OEM to test on three tornado warning sirens

Tests will be conducted on sirens that were inoperable during last storm threat.
Growl tests will be conducted on three outdoor warning sirens that have been inoperable.
Growl tests will be conducted on three outdoor warning sirens that have been inoperable.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Office of Emergency Management will be doing growl tests on three outdoor tornado warning sirens on Wednesday.

The growl tests will occur on the sirens on Conference Drive, near the intersection of McCrory Lane and Newsom Station Road, and at 301 Berry Street. These sirens have been inoperable in recent weeks.

The tests will happen between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday to verify repairs. The siren will emit a sound for less than a minute during the test.

Please note some may not hear the test as the sirens are not meant to be heard inside homes or buildings.

The monthly test of the outdoor tornado warning siren system is conducted to identify issues at tornado siren sites so they can be corrected as soon as possible.

Davidson County storm sirens

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issues over Chime app
Banking app closes woman’s account, freezing money needed to pay bills
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Rep. Justin Jones marches on Monday.
Justin Jones sworn back into House after expulsion
Local singer honors Covenant School shooting
Nashville Christian music artist shares personal story about Covenant School shooting
Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments...
Republicans explain why they only removed two of ‘The Tennessee Three’

Latest News

Gov. Lee speaks on background checks
Gov. Lee speaks on accountability, keeping Tennesseans safe
Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee urges lawmakers to put ‘pride,’ ‘politics’ aside, pass stricter gun laws
A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser in Cookeville, TN.
THP investigating fatal crash in Cheatham County
Sunshine and warmer temperatures will stick around for the rest of the day.
First Alert Forecast: More Sunny Skies Ahead