Nashville man dead after West End Avenue hit-and-run crash

A Nashville man died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was transported after the April 5 hit-and-run crash on West End Ave.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the pedestrians struck during the April 5 hit-and-run crash on West End Avenue has died, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police say Mark Dodd, 55, of Nashville, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was transported after the hit-and-run crash on West End Ave. at 28th Avenue North.

The other pedestrian struck in this crash, Matthew Bennett, 28, of Louisiana, remains critically injured, MNPD said.

According to Metro Police’s investigation, a gray vehicle was traveling on West End Avenue and turned left into the alleyway near McDonald’s at a high rate of speed when the car struck Bennett, who was on the crosswalk.

The vehicle then continued off the road and hit Dodd. Witnesses told police that the vehicle briefly stopped in the alleyway before fleeing the scene. Both Bennett and Dodd were transported to VUMC after the crash.

If you have any information about the suspect vehicle or the driver involved, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Image of the suspected car.
Image of the suspected car.(Metro Police)
Suspect's car
Suspect's car(Metro Police)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issues over Chime app
Banking app closes woman’s account, freezing money needed to pay bills
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Rep. Justin Jones marches on Monday.
Justin Jones sworn back into House after expulsion
Local singer honors Covenant School shooting
Nashville Christian music artist shares personal story about Covenant School shooting
Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments...
Republicans explain why they only removed two of ‘The Tennessee Three’

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police Department logo
Metro Police investigating death of 3-month-old at daycare provider’s apartment
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg joined city officials on Tuesday morning to provide updates on...
LIVE | GRAPHIC: LMPD releases bodycam footage of downtown Louisville shooting
SZA, winner of the award for best pop duo/group performance for "Kiss Me More," poses in the...
SZA expands tour with Nashville concert at Bridgestone Area
Wednesday's weather looks absolutely beautiful!
First Alert Forecast: Sunny Stretch to Continue