Nashville man dead after West End Avenue hit-and-run crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the pedestrians struck during the April 5 hit-and-run crash on West End Avenue has died, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police say Mark Dodd, 55, of Nashville, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was transported after the hit-and-run crash on West End Ave. at 28th Avenue North.

The other pedestrian struck in this crash, Matthew Bennett, 28, of Louisiana, remains critically injured, MNPD said.

According to Metro Police’s investigation, a gray vehicle was traveling on West End Avenue and turned left into the alleyway near McDonald’s at a high rate of speed when the car struck Bennett, who was on the crosswalk.

The vehicle then continued off the road and hit Dodd. Witnesses told police that the vehicle briefly stopped in the alleyway before fleeing the scene. Both Bennett and Dodd were transported to VUMC after the crash.

If you have any information about the suspect vehicle or the driver involved, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Image of the suspected car. (Metro Police)

Suspect's car (Metro Police)

