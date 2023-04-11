Nashville landmark Donelson Bowl sold to real estate developer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After more than 60 years in business, the owners of Donelson Bowl have decided to sell.

Real estate developer Pizzuti Companies plans to build a 154-unit apartment complex on the property, according to a release from the Ohio-based company.

District 15 Council Member Jeff Syracuse says the longtime owners of Donelson Bowl chose Pizzuti Companies, which intends to keep the iconic sign standing over Lebanon Pike.

“They are going to pay homage to the legacy of Donelson Bowl. I mean this beautiful sign, I can’t tell you how many bands have taken pictures under that, shot music videos under that,” Syracuse said. “It is iconic and so the sign will be saved. Whereas it wont be a bowling alley anymore but the memories of Donelson Bowl will always be there.”

Syracuse says the move ties in with the Downtown Donelson Urban Design Overlay, which represents a vision for the redevelopment of Donelson’s center, turning it into a pedestrian-friendly, mixed-use downtown for the Donelson community.

“The vision that we put in place, back in about 2008 or 2009, envisioned this whole area to be less of a pavement and wires kind of area to more of a walkable town center,” Syracuse said. “So the fact this property could now become housing for folks who could literally walk across the street, is part of that vision.”

The location of Donelson Bowl is not far from the revitalized Donelson Plaza, which is the site of a bran new library currently under construction.

In a press release, Pizzuti Companies says this will be the company’s first Nashville-based mutli-family development.

It reads:

“While paying homage to the building’s history and significance in the neighborhood, the new development will provide convenient and refined living to residents in search of carefully designed living environments. Inspired architecture, warm interiors, best-in-class amenities, and a curated collection of contemporary art - a Pizzuti signature - will distinguish this property. Its resort style amenities will include a sun deck with swimming pool, cabanas, and grilling stations with lounge seating. Onsite fitness, clubroom, game room, dog park with dog washing station, and bike storage complete the experience.”

It’s unclear when construction will begin on the project, but Pizzuti Companies says it’ll be completed in 2025.

