Missing 81-year-old woman from Murfreesboro found safe

The woman was reported missing on Sunday.
Rena Koenig
Rena Koenig(TBI)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced on Monday that a missing woman out of Murfreesboro had been located and was safe.

According to TBI, 81-year-old Rena Koenig was found safe in Atlanta late Monday morning. She was reported missing on Sunday and was believed to be heading to Florida with her dog in a 2012 black GMC Escalade.

TBI reported that Koenig has a medical condition that may have hindered her ability to return home safely without help.

