Missing 81-year-old woman from Murfreesboro found safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced on Monday that a missing woman out of Murfreesboro had been located and was safe.

According to TBI, 81-year-old Rena Koenig was found safe in Atlanta late Monday morning. She was reported missing on Sunday and was believed to be heading to Florida with her dog in a 2012 black GMC Escalade.

TBI reported that Koenig has a medical condition that may have hindered her ability to return home safely without help.

UPDATE: Rena Koenig has been located in Atlanta. Thank you for sharing! #TNSilverAlert pic.twitter.com/q6VixGfb6i — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 10, 2023

