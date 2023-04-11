Metro Police investigating death of 3-month-old at daycare provider’s apartment

Six other children up to age 16 months found inside apartment without an adult present.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police Youth Services detectives are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy who was discovered dead Monday inside the West Nashville apartment of his daycare provider.

The caregiver, Anne C. Jordan, 51, was not at the apartment in the 500 block of Old Hickory Boulevard when the deceased infant and six other children ranging in age up to 16-months were found by the deceased child’s mother and another parent. The six children have been determined to be in good health.

Medical staff at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt reported that the dead child did not have any obvious sign of traumatic injury or medical issues.

Hikers in Harpeth River State Park found Jordan Monday evening suffering from significant cuts, apparently self-inflicted, to her arms. Police said she was flown by helicopter to a Nashville hospital where detectives will attempt to interview her. Jordan’s car was found at the park and is being searched pursuant to a warrant.

