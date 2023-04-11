Lawmakers support Gov. Lee’s call to pass stricter gun laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is wanting lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws he said on Tuesday, weeks after the Covenant School shooting and several of those lawmakers have given him their support.

Lt. Governor Randy McNally, Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, and Senate Minority Leader Raumesh Akbari, all responded with support to Gov. Lee’s call for stricter gun laws while he was visiting the Metro Nashville Police Department Midtown Hills precinct.

Here’s how those lawmakers responded:

Speaker Sexton said, “We all appreciate Gov. Lee’s leadership and his commitment to finding solutions to stop tragedies like the Covenant School shooting from two weeks ago. As we look at mental health orders of protection, they must have a level of due process, protections from fraudulent claims, and a quick judicial hearing for individuals who pose imminent threats. The House is willing to work toward bipartisan solutions to protect all children at their schools, in their communities, and inside their homes.”

Lt. Gov. McNally said, “I support the second amendment unequivocally and believe that a law-abiding, armed citizenry is the greatest defense against criminality and tyranny. But I also believe we must take steps to ensure those experiencing mental health crises do not have access to weapons that can be used in mass casualty events. I have been open to discussing emergency mental health protection orders in Tennessee and continue to be. Any such order process must be tightly constructed with sufficient due process and protection against false or fraudulent reporting. I believe it is possible to protect the constitutional rights of law-abiding gun owners while keeping guns out of the hands of people experiencing severe mental health crises. I am looking forward to continuing to work with Governor Lee and my colleagues in the General Assembly towards this goal.”

Lastly, Senate Minority Leader Akbari said, “In this moment, our families deserve action to stop future gun violence. The governor is right to make this a priority before session ends. Our caucus announced last week five common sense reforms to reduce gun violence, including expanded background checks and an extreme risk protection order law. When done right, these are smart and effective solutions to keep kids and families safe. We are ready to work with the governor and we urge our Republican colleagues in the legislature to move quickly to put gun reform legislation on his desk.”

