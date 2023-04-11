Gov. Lee visits Midtown Hills Precinct to recognize responding officers

Midtown officers responded to the mass shooting at The Covenant School on the morning of March 27.
Gov. Bill Lee visits MNPD's Midtown Hills precinct.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee paid a visit to the Midtown Hills Police Precinct on Tuesday morning to thank the officers for their heroic efforts the morning of the deadly shooting at the Covenant School.

Officers responded from Midtown Precinct when the first Covenant School shooting call came in at 10:13 a.m. on March 27. Gov. Lee thanked the responding officers for their quick response and brave actions that day that undoubtedly saved many more lives.

After the press conference, Gov. Lee fielded questions from the media and revealed that he is requesting harsher restrictions from the legislature when it comes to mentally-ill people and their ability to purchase firearms.

The Governor added that he thinks it is possible to change these requirements by the end of this year’s session.

This was his second appearance since the deadly shooting that ended the lives of three children and three adults that Monday morning.

Related Coverage:
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
TIMELINE: Nashville school shooting

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issues over Chime app
Banking app closes woman’s account, freezing money needed to pay bills
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Rep. Justin Jones marches on Monday.
Justin Jones sworn back into House after expulsion
Local singer honors Covenant School shooting
Nashville Christian music artist shares personal story about Covenant School shooting
Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments...
Republicans explain why they only removed two of ‘The Tennessee Three’

Latest News

A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser in Cookeville, TN.
THP investigating fatal crash in Cheatham County
Sunshine and warmer temperatures will stick around for the rest of the day.
First Alert Forecast: More Sunny Skies Ahead
The Covenant School - Nashville
Covenant School official gives birth 10 days after deadly shooting
Gov. Bill Lee visits Midtown Hills precinct
Gov. Bill Lee visits Midtown Hills Police Precinct