Gov. Lee visits Midtown Hills Precinct to recognize responding officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee paid a visit to the Midtown Hills Police Precinct on Tuesday morning to thank the officers for their heroic efforts the morning of the deadly shooting at the Covenant School.

Officers responded from Midtown Precinct when the first Covenant School shooting call came in at 10:13 a.m. on March 27. Gov. Lee thanked the responding officers for their quick response and brave actions that day that undoubtedly saved many more lives.

After the press conference, Gov. Lee fielded questions from the media and revealed that he is requesting harsher restrictions from the legislature when it comes to mentally-ill people and their ability to purchase firearms.

“We can all agree that it is possible and it is important that we find a way to remove individuals who are a threat to themselves and to our society – to remove them from access to weapons. I’m asking the legislature to bring forth thoughtful, practical measures to do that. To strengthen our laws – to separate those dangerous people from firearms, while at the same time preserving the constitutional rights of the people of our state.”

The Governor added that he thinks it is possible to change these requirements by the end of this year’s session.

This was his second appearance since the deadly shooting that ended the lives of three children and three adults that Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.