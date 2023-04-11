Gov. Lee to visit Midtown Hills Police Precinct

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee is scheduled to visit the Midtown Hills Police Precinct on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded out of the precinct when the first Covenant School shooting call came in at 10:13 a.m. on March 27. Gov. Lee is expected to thank the responding officers for their quick response.

This will mark the Governor’s second appearance since the deadly shooting that ended the lives of three children and three adults that Monday morning.

