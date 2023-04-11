Gov. Lee to visit Midtown Hills Police Precinct

Midtown officers responded to the mass shooting at The Covenant School on the morning of March 27.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee is scheduled to visit the Midtown Hills Police Precinct on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded out of the precinct when the first Covenant School shooting call came in at 10:13 a.m. on March 27. Gov. Lee is expected to thank the responding officers for their quick response.

This will mark the Governor’s second appearance since the deadly shooting that ended the lives of three children and three adults that Monday morning.

Related Coverage:
Body camera footage shows officers engage Nashville school shooter
TIMELINE: Nashville school shooting

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issues over Chime app
Banking app closes woman’s account, freezing money needed to pay bills
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Rep. Justin Jones marches on Monday.
Justin Jones sworn back into House after expulsion
Local singer honors Covenant School shooting
Nashville Christian music artist shares personal story about Covenant School shooting
Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments...
Republicans explain why they only removed two of ‘The Tennessee Three’

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Police: Father drives drunk with 5-year-old child in car
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Woman shot in face in East Nashville
Franklin Pride
City of Franklin to consider Pride Festival’s continuation
Rena Koenig
Missing 81-year-old woman from Murfreesboro found safe