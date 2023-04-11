Franklin Mayor approves Pride Festival permit after board votes tie

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin’s Mayor approved the Pride Festival permit after a vote by city leaders ended in a tie.

The vote came after hundreds of people packed inside and outside the city of Franklin Council Chambers.

Community members in the crowd who showed support for the permit wore pride rainbows stickers. Those who did not support the permit wore stickers that said, “Protect Our Children.”

Some of the people with opposition say they didn’t want this to go through because they don’t want their children exposed to drag shows and sexual performances in front of children. They believe there is a lack of trust based on what they saw last year.

Supporters of the pride festival disagreed with the opposing side and argued that the event is family-friendly. Some of the speakers said that if someone doesn’t agree with the festival, they don’t have to go.

Festival organizers are not allowing a drag show at this year’s festival.

“We decided to not include a drag performance in our festival this year just because it is so sensitive right now,” Franklin Pride President Clayton Klutts said. “Not because we felt that we had to, but it was just a way to work with the city leaders and get our application approved.”

The event is scheduled for June 3 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm and is expected to attract around 5,000 people again this year. This will be the city’s third year hosting a pride festival.

“There has been a lot of controversy since then in what we thought was just going to be something we go through on a routine basis,” Klutts said. “I don’t want that to be denied after being here for two years because it is so meaningful for our LGBT community, and their friends, family, and allies.”

City leaders postponed a vote on the event at last month’s meeting after many people showed up against the event. People said they were concerned about the LGBTQ content being in a place children could see it.

“I’m worried for my grandchildren, my children and those children coming up,” Franklin resident Rick Davis said. “I am going to stand for the word of God and the truth.”

“A decision about pride fest is not isolated or in a vacuum. It is part of a social change agenda that wants to come to Franklin and we have seen it play out all over the country,” Franklin resident Robin Steenman said. “That agenda is not pro-religion, pro-community, pro-Christianity, pro-family or pro-America. Rather, it seeks the destruction of all of those elements and has been quite successful in many places.”

Klutts said this opposition comes after the state passed bills looking to ban public drag performances and certain transgender surgeries.

Franklin leaders were set to also vote on a new community decency policy. It would ban an event for two years if there is indecent behavior in public. That includes, “any act or conduct that is not consistent with generally accepted standards of behavior and conduct, including but not limited to nudity, lewd or sexually suggestive behavior, indecent exposure, sexual acts, excessive and offensive intimate public displays of affection.”

Franklin leaders deferred the vote to the next meeting, which is April 26.

“What we seem to be hearing a lot of people who say they don’t like things,” Klutts said. “They say if I don’t like that then it is indecent. But, those are not the same.”

