First Alert Forecast: Sunny Stretch to Continue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Beautiful weather will continue through Wednesday. Clouds and rain showers will close out the week.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH WEDNESDAY:

This evening will be very pleasant. It’ll start mild, but temperatures will tumble back into the 40s by morning. With no wind and a clear sky, consider taking advantage of this stunning April weather with a walk outdoors. The sun sets tonight at 7:17 pm. That means it’ll turn completely dark by around 8 pm or so.

Wednesday will be just as gorgeous as Tuesday. Count on unlimited sunshine, negligible wind, and highs in the 70s.

Wednesday's weather looks absolutely beautiful! (WSMV)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Clouds will begin to return on Thursday. A few showers may pass through your area too, although the rain chance will be quite low -- 20%.

Thursday night and Friday will bring a few more clouds and rain showers. Nighttime lows will be higher because of the added cloud cover -- in the 50s. Highs on Friday will still be in the 70s.

THIS WEEKEND:

A cold front will move through the Mid State Saturday night. Along and ahead of it, scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. A couple storms could become strong with damaging wind gusts and/or small hail, primarily early Saturday evening over West Tennessee and western Middle Tennessee. However, no widespread outbreak of strong-severe storms is expected at this time.

Ahead of the front, Saturday will be variably cloudy, warm, breezy, and mainly dry.

In the wake of the front, Sunday will turn cooler under a variably cloudy sky and a northwest breeze.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Monday and Tuesday will then turn partly cloudy and seasonable with lows generally in the 40s and highs in the low-mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.