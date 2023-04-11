First Alert Forecast: Nice Weather Continues!

Sunshine and warmth hang around for a couple more days, rain returns by the weekend
First Alert 7-Day Nashville
First Alert 7-Day Nashville
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

NICE WEATHER CONTINUES

After another chilly start this morning, we’ll see temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon under plenty of sunshine once again for the day!  Tonight, we’ll see a mostly clear sky with lows dropping back into the 40s again by tomorrow morning.

Plenty of sunshine will stick around for our Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s and maybe even trying to push near 80 in one or two spots for the day.

Much of our Thursday is looking nice with temperatures again in the upper 70s for the afternoon.  The only difference with Thursday will be an increase in the cloud cover throughout the day, and as those clouds increase I can’t rule out a stray rain shower, especially south of I-40.

RAIN RETURNS

A few more showers are expected Friday afternoon, but not everyone is going to see rain and it’s not going to washout the day by any means.  Highs on Friday top off in the mid 70s.

Much of our Saturday looks dry with highs near 80 for the day until a cold front approaches late in the day and overnight.  That front will fire off a few showers and storms very late into the day and overnight.  However, there is no severe weather threat to talk about Saturday night.

A couple of showers will hang around into early Sunday, but we should dry out in the afternoon and even get some sunshine back.  Highs on Sunday are back in the lower 70s.

Monday will be cooler still with highs near 70 under a partly cloudy sky.

