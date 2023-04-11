First Alert Forecast: More Sunny Skies Ahead

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

It’s a great time to get outside with sunny skies this afternoon and highs in the middle 70s! Great weather is also expected for the Nashville Sounds game tonight against Norfolk.

Great weather is expected for tonight's game. (WSMV)

Sunshine sticks around tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s. Another beautiful day for outdoor activities!

Thursday will feature temperatures in the upper 70s for the afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day, and a shower is possible especially in Southern Middle Tennessee.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Hit or miss showers are expected Friday afternoon, but it’s not going to be a washout by any means. Highs on Friday top off in the mid-70s.

Much of our Saturday looks dry with highs near 80 for the day until a cold front approaches late in the day and overnight. That front will bring some showers and storms very late into the day and overnight. However, at this time, there is no severe weather threat for Saturday night.

A couple of showers will hang around into early Sunday, but we should dry out in the afternoon and even get some sunshine back. Highs on Sunday are back in the lower 70s.

Monday will be similar temperatures wise with highs near 70 under a partly cloudy sky.

