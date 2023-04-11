Covenant School official gives birth 10 days after deadly shooting

‘Our hearts are overflowing with joy at his birth. God is good. God is faithful. God is love.’
The Covenant School - Nashville
The Covenant School - Nashville(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the head officials with The Covenant School gave birth to a baby boy during Easter week, ten days after the tragic shooting at the school that left six dead.

A blog post from the school reports that Assistant Head of School Kelly Fuller gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Carson James Fuller, on Thursday, April 6.

The school wrote that their hearts overflowed with joy at Carson’s birth, “God is good. God is faithful. God is love.”

Related Coverage:
Nashville Christian music artist shares personal story about Covenant School shooting
State House to honor Covenant School victims with memorial resolutions

Throughout the blog post, Director of Communications Christy Foster reflected on what Easter means to the school, the events of March 27 and what it means to celebrate the miracle of life.

“The promise of the cross is personal to us now more than ever. Death and pain will not have the final word. It is a promise playing out over and over through the Covenant story. It is real and tangible. We hold our hurting, broken hearts close to us while boldly claiming the hope of the resurrection as our own. He will take that darkness, that death, and redeem it into something beautiful. And, as we walk this long, winding, hard road of grief, we do so with the knowledge that love will win,” the blog said.

“We saw that promise of hope in a very real way this week through the miracle of life!”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issues over Chime app
Banking app closes woman’s account, freezing money needed to pay bills
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Rep. Justin Jones marches on Monday.
Justin Jones sworn back into House after expulsion
Local singer honors Covenant School shooting
Nashville Christian music artist shares personal story about Covenant School shooting
Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments...
Republicans explain why they only removed two of ‘The Tennessee Three’

Latest News

A Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser in Cookeville, TN.
THP investigating fatal crash in Cheatham County
Sunshine and warmer temperatures will stick around for the rest of the day.
First Alert Forecast: More Sunny Skies Ahead
Gov. Lee visits the MNPD Midtown Hills Precinct, where officers responded from during the...
Gov. Lee visits Midtown Hills Precinct to recognize responding officers
Gov. Bill Lee visits Midtown Hills precinct
Gov. Bill Lee visits Midtown Hills Police Precinct