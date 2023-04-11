Covenant School official gives birth 10 days after deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the head officials with The Covenant School gave birth to a baby boy during Easter week, ten days after the tragic shooting at the school that left six dead.

A blog post from the school reports that Assistant Head of School Kelly Fuller gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Carson James Fuller, on Thursday, April 6.

The school wrote that their hearts overflowed with joy at Carson’s birth, “God is good. God is faithful. God is love.”

Throughout the blog post, Director of Communications Christy Foster reflected on what Easter means to the school, the events of March 27 and what it means to celebrate the miracle of life.

“The promise of the cross is personal to us now more than ever. Death and pain will not have the final word. It is a promise playing out over and over through the Covenant story. It is real and tangible. We hold our hurting, broken hearts close to us while boldly claiming the hope of the resurrection as our own. He will take that darkness, that death, and redeem it into something beautiful. And, as we walk this long, winding, hard road of grief, we do so with the knowledge that love will win,” the blog said.

“We saw that promise of hope in a very real way this week through the miracle of life!”

