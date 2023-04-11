City of Franklin to consider Pride Festival’s continuation

A vote to consider whether the event can take place or not will be held on April 11.
Franklin Pride
Franklin Pride(Franklin Pride)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Pride Festival’s fate lies with government officials as they plan to vote on its continuation this week.

The vote will take place during the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, April 11, according to the scheduled meeting’s agenda. Officials will vote on whether to approve or deny the festival’s special event permit.

If approved, festival organizers stated in the item’s report that a drag show would not happen at this year’s festival.

The event is scheduled for June 3 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm and is expected to attract around 5,000 this year. This would be the city’s third year hosting a pride festival.

