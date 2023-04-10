Will Justin Jones be reinstated? Metro Council set to vote

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nashville’s Metro Council will vote Monday afternoon whether to reinstate or replace former state representative Justin Jones, who was removed from office last week after Republican lawmakers say he broke House decorum when he led a protest inside the Capitol.

The protest came after six people were killed at The Covenant School in Nashville. Jones and Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, were expelled from the House on Thursday. Rep. Gloria Johnson, part of the trio dubbed the “Tennessee Three,” was not expelled.

The three lawmakers protested for stricter gun laws while using a bull horn in the House well, which Republican lawmakers argue broke rules and led to Jones and Pearson’s removal. The Metro Council meeting to decide Jones’ future is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday. A simple majority vote is needed to send Jones back to his seat.

“The unthinkable occurred on the floor of our State Capitol today,” the Tennessee Democratic Party said in a statement following the expulsions. “Two duly elected Democratic State Representatives were expelled from their elected positions by the Republican House majority. “Their expulsion sets a dangerous new precedent for political retribution. The day that a majority can simply expel a member of the opposing party without legitimate cause threatens the fabric of democracy in our state and creates a reckless roadmap for GOP-controlled state legislatures across the nation. This is not only unacceptable but a complete breakdown of our political system.”

While Democrats say the protest was protected under the First Amendment, Republicans have argued the protest was a political stunt and took attention away from the victims of the mass shooting.

“Their adolescence and immature behavior brought dishonor to the Tennessee General Assembly as they admitted to knowingly breaking the rules,” the Tennessee Republican Party said in a statement. “Actions have consequences, and we applaud House Republicans for having the conviction to protect the rules, the laws, and the prestige of the State of Tennessee.”

Students rally outside White Station High School in Memphis to demand gun reform legislation from lawmakers following the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, which claimed six lives, including those of three nine-year-old students. (Action News 5)

Thousands came to the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday to fight against the decision to remove the representatives. Since the leaders were expelled, cries for their reinstatement have overwhelmed council members. Some members have set automatic replies to emails saying they plan to reinstate Jones.

“When you go to the ballot box and choose the person you want to represent you – for someone to come behind that vote and essentially take it away, that’s undemocratic,” Metro Council Member Kyonzte Toombs said. “That’s not how we’re supposed to operate as a government.”

Another rally is expected to take place Monday. There will be a special meeting on Wednesday in Memphis to discuss Pearson’s reinstatement.

