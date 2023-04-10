Trial postponed for man accused of committing mass murder in Sumner Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The trial for the man accused of committing mass murder in Sumner County has been postponed.

WSMV4 confirmed the Michael Cummins murder trial has been postponed for unknown reasons. Cummins is accused of killing more than half a dozen people in Westmoreland in 2019, including his parents and a 12-year-old.

The trial was set to begin Wednesday, April 12 as a jury was supposed to be selected this week.

Throughout the years previous trial dates have been rescheduled as he underwent mental evaluations to determine if he was deemed fit for trial.

A new trial date has yet to be set.

