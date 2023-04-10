Study: Nashville among top cities where retirees are moving in 2023

Tennessee is among four states with the largest net gain of people 60 and older, study says.
Nashville skyline in January 2021.
Nashville skyline in January 2021.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There are some cities throughout the U.S. that attract retirees more so than others and Nashville is among the top-25 places where retirees are moving in 2023, according to a study from SmartAsset.

Nashville was ranked 14th among the top cities where retirees are moving. SmartAsset determined the city rankings by the net difference between the number of retirees that moved into the city versus those moving out of the city.

The study added that these cities may be attractive because of their respective communities, taxes, recreation offerings, climate and more.

The study looked at the U.S. Census Bureau migration data to uncover where retirees are moving and found that Florida had the nation’s largest net migration of people 60 and older. Meanwhile, Tennessee was among the states with the next largest net migration of those 60 and older.

“Four Sun Belt states – Arizona, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee – had the next largest net migrations of people 60 and older,” the study said. “Census data shows that there were net inflows of 25,090 to Arizona and 19,004 to South Carolina in 2021. Meanwhile, North Carolina and Tennessee recorded net migrations of 18,996 and 14,767, respectively.”

