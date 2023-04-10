Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old missing out of Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old woman who is missing out of Murfreesboro.

Rena Koenig is white, 5′0″ tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes. Officials said she was last seen wearing blue sweatpants and is possibly traveling in a 2012 black GMC Escalade with a TN dealer’s tag.

Officials said Koenig has a medical condition that may impact her ability to return home safely without assistance.

If anyone has seen Koenig or her vehicle, they should call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311 or contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

MORE: Rena Koenig was last seen on Saturday afternoon. She may be traveling in a 2012 black GMC Escalade with a TN dealer's tag.



If you see Rena or the vehicle, call the Murfreesboro Police Department at 615-893-1311 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNSilverAlert pic.twitter.com/DmWyCYjWe8 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) April 10, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.