Nashville parents protesting to end mass shootings during D.C. march

The march to demand a federal assault weapons ban is set for Monday, April 17, three weeks after the Covenant School shooting.
Students protest gun violence in schools at the legislative plaza and state Capitol Monday,...
Students protest gun violence in schools at the legislative plaza and state Capitol Monday, April 3, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The protest was held one week after six people were killed by a shooter at The Covenant School, a private Presbyterian school, in Nashville. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville parents are set to march in Washington D.C. to protest mass shootings following the deadly Covenant School shooting.

Over 500 parents throughout the country will be joining Nashville parents in D.C. to demand a federal assault weapons ban which was in place from 1994 to 2004 before it expired.

The nonprofit, March Fourth, organized the march which is set to take place Monday, April 17, three weeks after the Covenant School shooting that left three students and three adults dead.

Related Coverage:
Covenant School families receive 600 Easter baskets
Nashville Christian music artist shares personal story about Covenant School shooting

These are the Nashville parents involved in the protest:

  • Nashville resident Clare Reiners: Franklin-based mom of three and former Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher
  • Nashville resident Megan Timmons: Green Hills-based stay-at-home mom of three and alumna of Michigan State University, which recently experienced a mass shooting on campus.

The organization, created by Chicago-area moms after the Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July parade shooting, says there have been over 100 school shooting incidents and nearly 150 mass shootings so far in 2023.

WSMV4 has reached out to the Tennessee Firearms Association for comment and is awaiting a response.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issues over Chime app
Banking app closes woman’s account, freezing money needed to pay bills
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments...
Republicans explain why they only removed two of ‘The Tennessee Three’
Former state Rep. David Byrd
What former Rep. Justin Jones meant by ‘admitted child molester who sat in this chamber’ comment
Body recovered from Cumberland river
Body of man recovered who jumped from Briley Parkway Bridge into Cumberland River

Latest News

Body recovered from Cumberland river
Body of man recovered who jumped from Briley Parkway Bridge into Cumberland River
(AP Photo/John Amis)
State House to honor Covenant School victims with memorial resolutions
Justin Jones speaks after getting expelled from Tenn. House
Metro Council members overwhelmed with emails to reinstate expelled lawmaker
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead