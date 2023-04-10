Nashville parents protesting to end mass shootings during D.C. march

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville parents are set to march in Washington D.C. to protest mass shootings following the deadly Covenant School shooting.

Over 500 parents throughout the country will be joining Nashville parents in D.C. to demand a federal assault weapons ban which was in place from 1994 to 2004 before it expired.

The nonprofit, March Fourth, organized the march which is set to take place Monday, April 17, three weeks after the Covenant School shooting that left three students and three adults dead.

These are the Nashville parents involved in the protest:

Nashville resident Clare Reiners: Franklin-based mom of three and former Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher

Nashville resident Megan Timmons: Green Hills-based stay-at-home mom of three and alumna of Michigan State University, which recently experienced a mass shooting on campus.

The organization, created by Chicago-area moms after the Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July parade shooting, says there have been over 100 school shooting incidents and nearly 150 mass shootings so far in 2023.

WSMV4 has reached out to the Tennessee Firearms Association for comment and is awaiting a response.

