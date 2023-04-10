Nashville Christian music artist shares personal story about Covenant School shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Christian music artist Brandon Heath shared his own heart-wrenching story about The Covenant School shooting.

Heath revealed that his two daughters are slated to start elementary school at Covenant in the fall.

“It’s a very small private Christian school that sits on top of a beautiful hill in Green Hills,” Heath said in an Instagram post. “Not many people know about it honestly. It kind of flies under the radar as a really special place for kids to learn.”

He said when he heard the news about the shooting, he went out to his front porch and was physically ill with grief.

That’s when he saw a welcome gift bag with a note from the school.

He said his doorbell camera showed a mom from the school delivering the bag to his doorstep at 10:41 a.m. At that very moment, she didn’t know her family was fleeing from a shooter.

After the shooting, Heath said change needs to happen.

“I say all this to say that this kind of tragedy can happen anywhere,” Heath said. “The world needs Jesus. I need Jesus tonight as I try to forgive this shooter for shattering the innocence of children and stealing the lives of six people.”

Heath said that he has been trying to direct his anger toward the real enemy, “Satan.”

“He will not win. We will not be afraid,” Heath said. “There is a Covenant that God has made with his children and it’s not that the world would be safe, but that He would be with us in it.”

In response to the shooting, Heath wrote a demo of a song for his friend, Matthew Sullivan, who is the pastor at the Covenant School in the wake of the shooting. Heath posted the song on his Instagram page.

