Mobile household hazardous waste collection in Coffee, Trousdale counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Coffee, Meigs, Trousdale and Weakley counties on Saturday.

Tennesseans are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, swimming pool chemicals and more – to a designated drop-off location. A person does not need to live in the county to participate.

The drop off locations are:

Coffee County: Solid Waste Department, 2180 Murfreesboro Hwy., Manchester, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Meigs County: Decatur Farmers Market, Highway 58, Decatur, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Trousdale County: Trousdale County Convenience Center, 600 Industrial Park, Hartsville, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Weakley County: Weakley County Convenience Center, 608 County Maintenance Rd., Dresden, 8 a.m. to noon.

“We are pleased to provide this opportunity to dispose of household hazardous waste properly,” TDEC Commissioner David Salyers said in a news release. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for Tennesseans to demonstrate their commitment to protecting the environment.

Since the program’s inception in 1993, more than 370,000 Tennessee households have properly disposed of more than 24 million pounds of material. There have been over 1,450 one-day collection events.

Household hazardous waste materials are considered flammable, toxic, reactive and/or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage. Typical items to dispose of include cleaning fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, swimming pool chemicals, paint thinner and used needles in sturdy containers. Items not accepted include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint, electronics, and any empty containers that should be disposed in normal trash. There is no cost or appointment necessary for household hazardous waste collection.

While household waste may be disposed for free, there is a cost for disposal of Very Small Quantity Generator Waste (i.e. wastes from non-household sources such as businesses, schools, farms, churches, etc.). An appointment is also necessary. Call (615) 643-3170 to request a price quote and schedule an appointment.

For more information on the household hazardous waste mobile collection service, please call 800-287-9013 or visit this TDEC link.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.