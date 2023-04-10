Metro Council prepare to vote on Jones’s House seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ahead of Monday’s Metro Council meeting WSMV4 went to the Davidson County Courthouse after hearing from council members preparing their vote.

While Metro Council members wait to cast their vote to reinstate or replace former state representative Justin Jones, many have already announced their decision.

A protest led by hundreds of Nashville students demanding stricter gun laws, quickly took a turn, when not one but, three Tennessee State Representatives jumped in to help.

“A speaker and leadership in the state house said this was so much of a breach of decorum, we’re not just going to strip you of comity assignments, we’re going to literally expel you from the body,” Metro Council Member Freddie O’Connell said.

Metro Council Member Freddie O’Connell said days after the protest he watched in awe as house leaders voted on expulsions.

“We get to the first expulsion vote and I’m standing there in the state capital and thought surely they’re not going to do this,” O’Connell said.

Protesters filled the gallery as leaders voted to expel Nashville Representative Justin Jones and Memphis Representative Justin Pearson from the State House, but what shocked many is that by one vote, leaders failed to expel, Knoxville Representative Gloria Johnson.

“They two black representatives were expelled and the one white representative that was also accused was not,” O’Connell said.

While many believe race played a role in House leaders’ decision to expel Jones and Pearson, a number of Metro Council members are planning to push for Jones’s reinstatement saying the expulsion was just wrong.

“When you go to the ballot box and choose the person you want to represent you for someone to come behind that vote and essentially take it away that’s undemocratic that’s not how we’re supposed to operate as a government,” Metro Council Member Kyonzte Toombs said.

Ahead of a special called Metro Council Meeting Monday, 23 of 40 Metro Council members have tweeted that they plan on voting to reinstate Jones.

“Justin has a very important voice on this topic that we’ve been talking about which is gun control and school safety and whatnot. And so, we need him back there,” Metro Council Member Jeff Syracuse said.

While Jones waits for the final vote, he says the fight for change isn’t over.

“Their decision to expel us is not the ultimate authority but that the people will hold them accountable both at the county level and the special election going forward through our legal process,” Former State Representative Justin Jones.

The metro council meeting will be held right here in the courthouse at 4:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.