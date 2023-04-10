Kentucky motorcyclist killed in Nashville crash

Police said the investigation continues to determine who had right of way.
Police said motorcyclist Matthew D. Freer, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was killed Sunday...
Police said motorcyclist Matthew D. Freer, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was killed Sunday afternoon after crashing into Mercedes Benz at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Monroe Street.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Kentucky man was killed after a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

Metro Police said motorcyclist Matthew D. Freer, 28, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, died after he crashed into a Mercedes Benz at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Monroe Street at 2 p.m.

The driver of the sedan, Willie Taylor Jr., 50, was traveling east on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard when he said he was turning left onto Monroe Street when his car was struck on the passenger side by the motorcyclist. Taylor told officers that he was turning with the green arrow.

Police said the investigation continues into who had the right of way.

Freer was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. Police said there were no signs of impairment on behalf of Taylor.

