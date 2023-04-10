Kentucky motorcyclist killed in Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Kentucky man was killed after a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

Metro Police said motorcyclist Matthew D. Freer, 28, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, died after he crashed into a Mercedes Benz at the intersection of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Monroe Street at 2 p.m.

The driver of the sedan, Willie Taylor Jr., 50, was traveling east on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard when he said he was turning left onto Monroe Street when his car was struck on the passenger side by the motorcyclist. Taylor told officers that he was turning with the green arrow.

Police said the investigation continues into who had the right of way.

Freer was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. Police said there were no signs of impairment on behalf of Taylor.

