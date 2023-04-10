Judges temporarily block law cutting Metro Council in half

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A three-judge panel has issued a temporary injunction blocking the law that would cut the Metro Council in half, according to Metro Nashville Law Director Wally Dietz.

It was announced Monday afternoon that the judges issued the temporary injunction blocking the Metro Council Reduction Act that would’ve cut the council from 40 to 20 members.

“We are grateful that the court issued an injunction based on its unanimous finding that Metro is likely to succeed on our claim that the Legislature violated the Constitution by changing the rules for Metro alone in the middle of an election,” Law Director Dietz said.

Dietz will also be holding a press conference Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Historic Metro Courthouse.

In March, State senators voted in favor of limiting local governments to a maximum of 20 members, and Gov. Bill Lee promptly signed the bill into law less than an hour later. The reduction proposal was passed in a 23-7 vote despite emotional opposition from several senators.

HB0048/SB0087 was introduced in January by Rep. William Lamberth and Senate Finance Chairman Bo Watson.

Under this new law, local government bodies exceeding 20 voting members would be required to dissolve and re-appropriate current districts using the latest federal U.S. Census data to ensure equal representation based on population.

