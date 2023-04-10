First Alert Forecast: Wonderful Stretch of Weather This Week!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

SUNSHINE AND WARMTH

After a chilly start to our Monday we have a wonderful afternoon shaping up across this Mid State, and a great stretch of weather coming over the next couple of days. Highs this afternoon will get back into the lower 70s under plenty of sunshine. Tonight, will be chilly again with lows falling into the mid 40s by tomorrow morning.

The sunshine sticks around for our Tuesday with temperatures continuing their climb into the mid 70s for the day.

Upper 70s to near 80 on Wednesday with just a couple of afternoon clouds, but plenty of sunshine otherwise.

Temperatures will push near 80 again on Thursday with a few more clouds that mix in during the afternoon, but still looks like a lovely day.

NEXT ROUND OF SHOWERS

More clouds build in on Friday and I can’t totally rule out a couple of stray rain shower throughout the day. But not everyone is going to see rain we’re still seeing temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a hit or miss shower, but nothing to wash out the day. Highs are still near 80 on Saturday.

As of now, Saturday night and into Sunday morning is the timing for our more widespread round of showers and even a rumble of thunder. However, there is no severe weather threat and we’re looking to dry out by Sunday afternoon.

