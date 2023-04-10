First Alert Forecast: Sunshine & Warmer Temperatures Continue

Rain doesn’t make a return until the end of the week
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Sunshine and warmer weather will dominate the weather forecast most of this week in Middle Tennessee

.Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH MORNING:

Clear and mild this evening. By morning the low drops to the low to mid 40s.

THE NEXT FEW DAYS:

Lots of sunshine over the next few days. High temperatures will gradually moderate from the mid-upper 70s to near 80 on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s. Wind will remain light.

A quiet pattern will set up the next few days across the Mid State.
A quiet pattern will set up the next few days across the Mid State.(wsmv)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Clouds will begin to stream back into the area on Thursday. A shower or two will be possible late, arriving from the south. It will be slightly warmer and more humid.

More widespread showers will be possible Thursday night and Friday as well. Friday will be almost as warm -- in the 70s.

THIS WEEKEND:

A shower will be possible Saturday, although most of the daylight hours will be dry. We’ll have to watch Saturday night for showers and thunderstorms. Right now, severe weather looks unlikely, but that could change. The high will be very warm near 80.

Any morning showers will exit early on Sunday as cooler weather begins to build in. It will be a few degrees cooler in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be partly cloudy and cooler with the high in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issues over Chime app
Banking app closes woman’s account, freezing money needed to pay bills
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments...
Republicans explain why they only removed two of ‘The Tennessee Three’
Former state Rep. David Byrd
What former Rep. Justin Jones meant by ‘admitted child molester who sat in this chamber’ comment
Body recovered from Cumberland river
Body of man who jumped from Briley Parkway Bridge recovered from Cumberland River

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Michael Cummins is wheeled into a court hearing Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Gallatin, Tenn....
Trial postponed for man accused of committing mass murder in Sumner Co.
Body recovered from Cumberland river
Body of man who jumped from Briley Parkway Bridge recovered from Cumberland River
(AP Photo/John Amis)
State House to honor Covenant School victims with memorial resolutions