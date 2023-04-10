First Alert Forecast: Sunshine & Warmer Temperatures Continue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Sunshine and warmer weather will dominate the weather forecast most of this week in Middle Tennessee

THROUGH MORNING :

Clear and mild this evening. By morning the low drops to the low to mid 40s.

THE NEXT FEW DAYS:

Lots of sunshine over the next few days. High temperatures will gradually moderate from the mid-upper 70s to near 80 on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s. Wind will remain light.

A quiet pattern will set up the next few days across the Mid State. (wsmv)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Clouds will begin to stream back into the area on Thursday. A shower or two will be possible late, arriving from the south. It will be slightly warmer and more humid.

More widespread showers will be possible Thursday night and Friday as well. Friday will be almost as warm -- in the 70s.

THIS WEEKEND:

A shower will be possible Saturday, although most of the daylight hours will be dry. We’ll have to watch Saturday night for showers and thunderstorms. Right now, severe weather looks unlikely, but that could change. The high will be very warm near 80.

Any morning showers will exit early on Sunday as cooler weather begins to build in. It will be a few degrees cooler in the low 70s.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be partly cloudy and cooler with the high in the upper 60s.

