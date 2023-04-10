First Alert Forecast: Sunny & Beautiful Stretch of Weather

Rain showers will return by late Thursday.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sunshine and warming weather will be the focus for much of this week.

THE NEXT FEW DAYS:

We’ll have lots of sunshine over the next few days. High temperatures will gradually moderate from the low-mid 70s today to near 80 on Wednesday. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s. Wind will remain light, helping to make it a perfect stretch of weather for enjoying the outdoors or accomplishing a project in the yard.

Warming weather is in store this week.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Clouds will begin to stream back into the area on Thursday. A shower or two will be possible late, arriving from the south. It’ll turn slightly warmer and slightly more humid.

A few showers will be possible Thursday night and Friday as well. Friday will be almost as warm -- in the 70s.

THIS WEEKEND:

A shower will be possible Saturday, although most of the daylight hours will be dry. We’ll have to watch Saturday night for a batch of showers and thunderstorms. Right now, severe weather looks unlikely, but that may change in time.

Any morning showers will exit early on Sunday as cooler weather begins to build in.

NEXT WEEK:

Notably cooler weather is in store for the beginning of next week.

