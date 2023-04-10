Father Ryan High School welcomes Special Olympics on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Father Ryan High School hosted the 2023 Tennessee Special Olympics on Monday.

The school continued the 10-year tradition that was paused due to the pandemic with over 120 students hosting the Special Olympics on their day off on Easter Monday.

Over 215 athletes from schools around the area were able to compete in events including sprints, an obstacle course, softball throw and pickleball.

Father Ryan students were joined by faculty and staff from the school as well as volunteers who served as timers, events managers and cheerleaders for the athletes. This event has been held at Father Ryan on Easter Monday since 2012.

