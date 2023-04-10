Covenant School families receive 600 Easter baskets


Easter baskets given to The Covenant School families
Easter baskets given to The Covenant School families(Meagan Little Photography)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students and staff at The Covenant School received a sweet Easter surprise on Sunday after they received customized Easter baskets thanks to a group of local moms.

The organizer, Christy Wright, created a form for the families to share their children’s favorite things.

Then, that form was anonymously sent to a volunteer who created a special basket for each child.

In total, 500 volunteers put together 600 Easter baskets over the course of five days, staging at the West End Community Church. The baskets were then delivered on Good Friday.

Some of the items inside the baskets included “Angel Blankets.”

The organization donated around 400, seven-foot-tall fleece blankets with angel warriors on them. Each blanket was personally prayed over by partners on the team.

Chuck Hammett, the Founder of Angel Blankets, said they prayed for comfort and joy for the children as they wrap up in these blankets.

“We believe that God’s joy can supernaturally be released to these families, even in the midst of mourning,” Hammett said. “And even in the midst of a most difficult time. It’s hard to even imagine.”

The Angel Foundation, which is located in Nashville, is looking for prayer partners to sign up to continue to pray over the Covenant families and future blanket recipients.

Find out more about Angel Blankets here.

