Cheatham Co. Schools implement new safety procedures

The new policy is in response to The Covenant School shooting.
Cheatham County school bus
Cheatham County school bus(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Cheatham County School District has implemented new school safety procedures in light of the recent shooting at The Covenant School.

Beginning Monday, anyone who comes to one of the system’s schools during school hours will be asked to show an ID to the camera at the door and have to tell officials your first and last name, the purpose of your visit, and the student’s first and last name.

If you are checking your child out of school, you will be asked to wait outside while the child is brought to you.

Families will still be allowed to have lunch with students. The family should notify the front office beforehand and not show up unexpectedly. The school will not let visitors eat with students in the cafeteria without prior notification.

Schools must be notified if something is being delivered to any child. The school will not accept deliveries that are not known beforehand. Appointments must also be scheduled to meet with any school staff (principal, counselor, or teacher).

“We will continue to assess and update our safety protocols in order to keep our students, employees, and families as safe as possible,” the school system said in a release.

