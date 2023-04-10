Chairman schedules meeting to fill District 86 seat following Justin J. Pearson’s expulsion

Justin J. Pearson
Justin J. Pearson(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mickell Lowery, Chairman of the Shelby County Board of Commission, called for the reappointment of Justin J. Pearson and scheduled a meeting in hopes to do so.

Shelby County Commissioners will decide if they want to reappoint him – to get him back in the house on Wednesday at 1:30.

However – there’s worry his former colleagues could retaliate against Memphis if this decision is made.

At risk are hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding for projects across Bluff City which include renovations to FedEx Forum.

Four out of the 13 commissioners we’ve reached out to say they’re open to Pearson’s reappointment.

Those are Brittney Thornton, Charlie Caswell, Mikell Lowery, Erika Sugarmon.

Lowery released a statement on Sunday regarding the current political and social unrest over the expulsions of both Justin Pearson and Justin Jones.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Issues over Chime app
Banking app closes woman’s account, freezing money needed to pay bills
Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments...
Republicans explain why they only removed two of ‘The Tennessee Three’
Body recovered from Cumberland river
Body recovered from Cumberland River, officials say
Former state Rep. David Byrd
What former Rep. Justin Jones meant by ‘admitted child molester who sat in this chamber’ comment
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour

Latest News

Justin Jones
Metro Council to vote on expelled representative’s House seat
WSMV Justin Jones
Nashville city council to vote on former Rep. Jones' vacant seat
Metro Council to vote on Justin Jones' seat
Metro Council to vote on Justin Jones' seat
Local singer honors Covenant School shooting
Nashville Christian music artist shares personal story about Covenant School shooting