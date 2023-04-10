AAA analysts explain why gas prices are going up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices are going up and there may not be any relief coming anytime soon.

The average price of regular unleaded gas in Tennessee is now $3.30 per gallon, that’s more than 10 cents a gallon than the average last week, according to AAA officials. AAA said prices prices will only get higher.

“Gas was like $3.15 and now here it is at $3.45, that’s just unreal, it’s unacceptable honestly,” driver Dennis Will said.

In just days Will says he’s watched as prices spike and budgets take a hit.

“I actually live south in Lewisburg so one of the big things is that over the Easter weekend, it cost me nearly 15 almost 20 dollars more to fill up than what it did two weeks ago,” Will said.

WSMV asked AAA - The Auto Club why there was a sudden spike in gasoline prices.

“This time of year, we typically do see our gas prices trend upward for a couple of reason,” AAA Spokesperson Megan Cooper said.

Cooper said one being more people are traveling and driving creating a spike in demand for gas, and two, refineries are switching from a winter blend of gas to a more expensive summer blend, but that’s not all.

“Most recently we did see heading into the beginning of last week, a surprise announcement from OPEC and its allies that they are going to cut production by about a million barrels per-day starting next week month,” Cooper said.

With the leading crude oil company lowering their supplies, Cooper said the demand for oil spiked drastically last week, creating the high gas prices we see now.

“And the price of crude oil accounts for about 60 percent of the price that we see at the gas pump,” Cooper said.

So, drivers like Will can expect the price of gas to continue going up in the next few days, weeks and months, something he believes is outrageous.

“They are going to have to do something, I don’t know what they can do but they are going to have to do something because if gas keeps going up? Nobody is going to be able to go anywhere. This is going to be really hard and thought on a lot of people,” Will said.

As drivers head to the pump, experts suggest joining gas station membership programs to save a few cents here and there.

