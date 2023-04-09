Suspect arrested in Florida after killings of 3 teens

A 16-year-old boy wanted as part of an investigation into the killings of three teenagers in...
A 16-year-old boy wanted as part of an investigation into the killings of three teenagers in central Florida was captured by authorities, days after another teenager and a 12-year-old were charged in the deaths.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A 16-year-old boy wanted as part of an investigation into the killings of three teenagers in central Florida was captured by authorities, days after another teenager and a 12-year-old were charged in the deaths.

The teen was arrested Saturday by U.S. marshals in Groveland, Florida, located 30 miles west of Orlando. He is facing charges of carjacking with a firearm, aggravated assault, grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and tampering with an electronic monitoring device, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The two suspects previously in custody were charged with first-degree murder last week. Prosecutors are reviewing the case to determine whether the suspects will be charged as adults. The Associated Press does not publish the names of juveniles unless they have been charged with adult crimes.

The shooting suspects and victims were all in a vehicle belonging to 16-year-old Layla Silvernail at the time of the killings, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said at a news conference last week. Authorities say Silvernail was killed, but they have not released the names of the other two victims, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

Woods said everyone in the vehicle was involved in gangs and the three who died were in there of their own free will.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments...
Republicans explain why they only removed two of ‘The Tennessee Three’
Former state Rep. David Byrd
What former Rep. Justin Jones meant by ‘admitted child molester who sat in this chamber’ comment
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour
Body recovered from Cumberland river
Body recovered from Cumberland River, officials say
Issues over Chime app
Banking app closes woman’s account, freezing money needed to pay bills

Latest News

A sign rests on the desk of Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, in the House chamber as...
Teachers share ways to incorporate historic expulsions in classroom lessons
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
A giant blob of seaweed has begun drifting onto Florida beaches.
Giant seaweed blob hits Florida beaches
From left, Rep. Gloria Johnson and former Reps. Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson met with...
Ousted Tennessee lawmakers say they felt targeted by GOP since Day 1