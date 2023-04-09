Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook

A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, Mass. (AP) — A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there by his father as he fled the scene of a car crash in northwestern Massachusetts, police said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the site of the crash in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m. Authorities learned that the child was missing and searched the Hudson Brook. Police and Clarksburg firefighters pulled the child from the brook and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary police investigation concluded that the boy’s father, later identified as Darel A. Galorenzo, a 35-year-old man from Readsboro, Vermont, likely dropped him into the waterway as he was fled the crash scene on foot.

Galorenzo was found nearby, taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence. He was later charged also with manslaughter, reckless endangerment of a child and negligent operating of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former state Rep. David Byrd
What former Rep. Justin Jones meant by ‘admitted child molester who sat in this chamber’ comment
Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments...
Republicans explain why they only removed two of ‘The Tennessee Three’
Kamala Harris
‘Don’t silence the people’: VP Harris speaks at rally for ‘The Tennessee Three’
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour
Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, raises her fist with Rep. G. A. Hardaway, D-Memphis, after a...
The Tennessee Three: Why did one lawmaker survive expulsion vote?

Latest News

Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
Shooting evacuates Delaware mall as police investigate
Chris Tomlin Honors Covenant School families, first responders at his 7th annual Good Friday...
Chris Tomlin honors Covenant School families, first responders at annual Good Friday concert
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Austin Police Department shows U.S. Army sergeant...
Texas gov. seeks to pardon Army sergeant convicted of murder