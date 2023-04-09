Metro Police investigating fatal shooting at Sudekum Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are investigating a fatal shooting outside a residence in the Sudekum Apartments late Saturday night.

Police said Juan Marquez, 35, was outside his home at 90 Charles E. Davis Blvd. when he was shot.

Responding officers found Marquez laying just outside the door of his apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center when he died.

The motive remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

