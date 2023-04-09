Metro Planning Commission recommends two plans for redistricting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Planning Commission recommended two new district maps to be sent to the Metro Council for its consideration in accordance with the Metro Council Reduction Act.

The maps were presented and discussed after a public hearing at a special-called session of the Planning Commission on Thursday. The Metro Nashville Planning Department and Metro Planning Commission were required by state law to draw and recommend new district boundaries within 30 days of the bill being signed.

The recommended maps are the Proposal B of the 17-3 and 15-5 configurations. One plan calls for 17 districts and three at-large council members; the other calls for 15 districts and five at-large seats. Additionally, the commission recommended the inclusion of several amendments that were created based on community feedback from the second draft maps.

The Metro Council withdrew the resolution last week after holding a public hearing.

The recommended amendments include:

15 Districts:

Amendment 15-1 Brick Church Lane: Brick Church Lane is split between two districts (15-2 and 15-3); the proposed amendment moves the boundary of District 15-2 to I-24 and Briley. This continues to comply with the equal population balance.

Amendment 15-2 Multi-Area: Several public comments were received that requested changes that could not be taken individually but worked as a collective change. The collective changes are: Lebanon Pike neighborhoods included with Donelson/Hermitage in District 15-14. Shifts the southern boundary for District 15-14 north to Murfreesboro Pike. Incorporates the Rosedale and nearby neighborhoods into District 15-9 with other South Nashville neighborhoods. Eliminates a split neighborhood in Green Hills, fully incorporating it into District 15-6. Restores Wentworth-Caldwell Park to the Crieve Hall district (15-8) Shifts Whitworth along West End into District 15-5. Reconfigures neighborhoods along Whispering Hills and Tusculum Road to keep neighborhoods together and strengthen the Hispanic Plurality District of 15-10.



17 Districts:

Amendment 17-1 Saunders Lane (between District 2 and District 3): We heard concerns that this boundary along Saunders Lane split two different neighborhoods. This amendment recommends shifting the boundary to Graycroft north of Due West and to the railroad south of Due West. With this recommendation, these two districts continue to comply with the equal populations standard.

Amendment 17-2 Haywood Neighborhood: The Haywood Neighborhood is partially split between District 17-11 and District 17-12. To maintain the equal population balance, we were not able to fully encompass the full neighborhood in one district but by moving the boundaries somewhat west the neighborhood is more equally split in this amendment.

Amendment 17-3 Mill Ridge Park: We recommend moving the boundary from the railroad to I-24 to keep Mill Ridge Park in one district.

The Metro Council has until May 1 to decide what to do with the commission’s recommendations, according to state law.

Click to view the proposed maps and presentation that shows the amendments.

