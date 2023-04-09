First Alert Forecast: Nicest stretch of weather we’ve dad in weeks!

EASTER SUNDAY

A lovely Easter Sunday on tap for the Mid State with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s to near 70 this afternoon. It may be just a touch breezy at times, but it’s a great way to end the weekend!

The sky will stay clear tonight, but get ready for a little chill tomorrow morning.

THIS UPCOMING WEEK

Our Monday is going to start off chilly with temperatures in the 40s and maybe even some 30s in the Plateau. Highs Monday afternoon will get back into the lower 70s under plenty of sunshine.

The sunshine stick around for our Tuesday with temperatures continuing their climb into the mid 70s for the day.

Upper 70s to near 80 on Wednesday with just a couple of afternoon clouds, but plenty of sunshine otherwise.

We’ll push near 80 again on Thursday under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

More clouds build in on Friday and I can’t totally rule out a stray rain shower. But most of the area stays dry and we’re still in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a couple of hit or miss showers, but nothing to wash out the day. Highs are still near 80 on Saturday.

