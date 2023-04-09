First Alert Forecast: Nicest stretch of weather we’ve dad in weeks!

Sunshine and warmer air expected to hang around the Mid State for most of the week!
7 Day Forecast for Nashville
7 Day Forecast for Nashville(Stefano DiPietro | WSMV)
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTER SUNDAY

A lovely Easter Sunday on tap for the Mid State with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s to near 70 this afternoon. It may be just a touch breezy at times, but it’s a great way to end the weekend!

The sky will stay clear tonight, but get ready for a little chill tomorrow morning.

THIS UPCOMING WEEK

Our Monday is going to start off chilly with temperatures in the 40s and maybe even some 30s in the Plateau. Highs Monday afternoon will get back into the lower 70s under plenty of sunshine.

The sunshine stick around for our Tuesday with temperatures continuing their climb into the mid 70s for the day.

Upper 70s to near 80 on Wednesday with just a couple of afternoon clouds, but plenty of sunshine otherwise.

We’ll push near 80 again on Thursday under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

More clouds build in on Friday and I can’t totally rule out a stray rain shower. But most of the area stays dry and we’re still in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a couple of hit or miss showers, but nothing to wash out the day. Highs are still near 80 on Saturday.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson were stripped of their committee appointments...
Republicans explain why they only removed two of ‘The Tennessee Three’
Former state Rep. David Byrd
What former Rep. Justin Jones meant by ‘admitted child molester who sat in this chamber’ comment
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour
Body recovered from Cumberland river
Body recovered from Cumberland River, officials say
Mount Juliet Police cruiser
One dead after two-car crash in Mount Juliet

Latest News

Sunny sky returns for Easter Sunday
Brighter and warmer weather on the way for Easter Sunday and beyond
Saturday evening news update
Saturday evening news update
wsmv first alert forecast
First Alert Forecast: Another cool and cloudy day; then a sunny, warm Easter Sunday
Beautiful weather for Easter!
A few early weekend showers then a sunny Easter