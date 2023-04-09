First Alert Forecast: A Gorgeous Week of Weather in the Mid State

By Cruz Medina
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several days of sunshine and warm temperatures are expected this week!

Scattered clouds will be around tonight and temperatures will fall into the 40s. It’ll be a chilly start to Monday!

THE WORK-WEEK

Several nice days are expected in the Mid State this week.
Mostly sunny skies can be expected for Monday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

More sunshine is expected Tuesday with temperatures continuing their climb into the mid 70s for the day.

Highs will be in the upper 70s Wednesday, with a few fair weather clouds around.

Temperatures will be near 80 on Thursday, but clouds will increase late in the day.

More clouds build in on Friday and isolated showers are possible. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a couple of hit or miss showers. Storms are possible in the evening. Highs are still near 80 on Saturday.

Sunday will likely start with some showers, but clear out by the evening. Highs will be in the lower 70s

