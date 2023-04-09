Chairman Mickell Lowery schedules meeting to reappoint Justin Pearson

The Shelby County Commission will be scheduling a special meeting to reappoint Justin Pearson
The Shelby County Commission will be scheduling a special meeting to reappoint Justin Pearson(WSMV)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chairman of the Shelby County Board of Commission is calling for reappointment of Justin Pearson and has scheduled a meeting in hopes to do so.

He released a statement on April 9 regarding the current political and social unrest over the expulsions of both Justin Pearson and Justin Jones.

