Car break-ins at Mt. Juliet Church has neighborhood

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police are searching for the people who were responsible for more than a dozen car break-ins that happened during a church service on Sunday, leaving some church members now worried.

At Saint Stephen’s Catholic Church, officials said they don’t want church members to have to worry about their cars or their belonging while coming out to worship.

“How do you take advantage of people that are worshiping?” Wes Coleman said.

It was a shocking realization Coleman said he never thought would happen.

“This is a very quiet neighborhood, so for this to happen right over the hill there is amazing,” Coleman said.

Police said the break-ins happened just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 2. After the car break-ins, crews rushed to the church.

“I don’t even have words for this,” Coleman said. “If you’re going to do something like that on church property during services, what kind of scruples do you have at all? And how terrifying is that for the public?” Coleman said.

Police said the burglars smashed windows before rummaging through each car and stealing a number of valuable items.

“I don’t know how you avoid that,” Coleman said. “You lock your doors and then the windows are broken so I don’t know how you avoid that. In this day and age, people are ruthless.”

With Easter services right around the corner, Coleman isn’t just worried for Saint Stephen’s Catholic Church members,

“Any violence or reckless activity like that means there’s a good chance of it coming to your neighborhood if it’s that close,” Coleman said.

While officials continue their search, Coleman said he’s keeping an even closer eye out for anything out of the ordinary.

“I hope these people are found because to do something like that, there’s not much telling how far they’ll go to commit any other crime,” Coleman said.

Church members said they’re working to install more cameras and better their security system.

