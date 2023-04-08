One dead after two-car crash in Mount Juliet

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to officials, one person is dead after a two-car crash in Mount Juliet on Saturday afternoon.

Mount Juliet Police reported there was a crash on Pleasant Grove Road near Catalpa Drive around 1:37 p.m. They said the road would be closed for an extended amount of time.

MJAlert: Serious Injury Crash / Pleasant Grove Rd near Catalpa Dr / The roadway will be closed for an extended time. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) April 8, 2023

Police said the road would likely be closed until 4 p.m. and that the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

MJAlert: Pleasant Grove Rd near Catalpa Dr remains closed. It will likely be closed until 4:00p. THP is investigating. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) April 8, 2023

