One dead after two-car crash in Mount Juliet


Mount Juliet Police cruiser
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to officials, one person is dead after a two-car crash in Mount Juliet on Saturday afternoon.

Mount Juliet Police reported there was a crash on Pleasant Grove Road near Catalpa Drive around 1:37 p.m. They said the road would be closed for an extended amount of time.

Police said the road would likely be closed until 4 p.m. and that the Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating.

