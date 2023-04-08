Two dead after Clarksville motorcycle crash
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are dead after a crash involving motorcyclists on Interstate 24 westbound near exit 11 in Clarksville on Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened around 4:20 p.m., according to Clarksville Police.
Officials said westbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate and onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard --the 76 Connector.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
The Clarksville Police Department helped THP and Clarksville Fire Rescue with the crash.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.