Two dead after Clarksville motorcycle crash


Clarksville Police Department
Clarksville Police Department
By Danica Sauter
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are dead after a crash involving motorcyclists on Interstate 24 westbound near exit 11 in Clarksville on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m., according to Clarksville Police.

Officials said westbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate and onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard --the 76 Connector.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Clarksville Police Department helped THP and Clarksville Fire Rescue with the crash.

