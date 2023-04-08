Two dead after Clarksville motorcycle crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are dead after a crash involving motorcyclists on Interstate 24 westbound near exit 11 in Clarksville on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m., according to Clarksville Police.

Officials said westbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate and onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard --the 76 Connector.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The Clarksville Police Department helped THP and Clarksville Fire Rescue with the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.