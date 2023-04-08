First Alert Forecast: Another cool and cloudy day; then a sunny, warm Easter Sunday


By Melanie Layden
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One more day of cooler weather with heavy cloud cover and even a few showers. Then, we’ll see a brightening sky and warmer temperatures for Easter Sunday.

Clouds will win out today with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A few areas will see lingering rain showers through today-- mainly south of I-40. The clouds break apart overnight letting in clearer skies for tomorrow.

Today's highs
Today's highs(none)

Easter Sunday looks beautiful! Plenty of sunshine across the area with temperatures climbing back to the 70s!

That warm, sunny weather will stick around for all of next week, too.

Monday and Tuesday will feature highs in the low 70s with sunny skies. Lows will stay in the mid 40s.

Temperatures climb to the upper 70s to even low 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We stay dry through the end of the week with maybe a passing shower on Friday.

