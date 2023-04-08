Dickerson Pike crash kills one, injures another

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed, and another was injured following a crash on Dickerson Pike Saturday morning.

The crash took place at around 4:30 a.m. on Dickerson Pike at Dellway Villa, according to Metro Police. One vehicle was involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash and the extent of injuries is unknown. Police have not released the identity of either victim.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.