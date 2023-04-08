Dickerson Pike crash kills one, injures another

The crash took place just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The crash killed one and injured another.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed, and another was injured following a crash on Dickerson Pike Saturday morning.

The crash took place at around 4:30 a.m. on Dickerson Pike at Dellway Villa, according to Metro Police. One vehicle was involved in the crash.

The cause of the crash and the extent of injuries is unknown. Police have not released the identity of either victim.

